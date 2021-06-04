‘Social Cinema’ Platform Kinema Adds Ryan Harrington as Head of Film

Image Courtesy of Kinema

Kinema, a social cinema platform designed to eliminate “cinema deserts,” has appointed veteran film executive Ryan Harrington as its first Head of Film.

Officially launched late last month after securing $2 million in seed funding, Kinema allows non-theatrical exhibitors like churches, education centers, and non-profit groups—called “hosts,” in the parlance of the company—to connect with filmmakers and moviegoers for both digital and in-person events. In doing do, said CEO Christie Marchese, Kinema is “enabling cinematic experiences that are impactful, thought-provoking, engaging and—most importantly—everywhere. The pandemic taught us that the film-going experience can exist beyond the traditional movie theater. With Kinema we’re enabling global storytellers to connect with local audiences, and putting the power of curation directly in the hands of community leaders and influencers.”

Joining Marchese on the Kinema team is Harrington, who moves to Kinema from Nat Geo Doc Films, where he served as producer on a variety of documentary films. Previously, he spent time at A&E Networks, where he launched their theatrical documentary arm, A&E IndieFilms; the Discovery Channel; and the Tribeca Film Institute.

“Kinema is building the bridge between traditional theatrical and eventized film distribution ,” said Harrington. “The communal aspect of the cinematic experience has always been the driving force behind my work , and having the opportunity to work directly with filmmakers to ensure that their stories—stories that deserve to be told—reach their intended audiences is inspirational to me. I am excited to be a part of this growing team, a team that values the importance of the diversity of storytelling.”

“Ryan’s extensive industry experience, knowledge, and passion for the film industry make him a true leader and asset to our team. We are thrilled to have him on board,” added Marchese.