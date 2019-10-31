Bloodshot Gets One Up on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker In a Surprising Social Media Upset

As expected, last week’s big social media story was the new trailer for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. The trailer, the first for the film, crushed it online, especially on Twitter and Instagram. While it still had a strong Facebook showing, it was upstaged by the first trailer for the Valiant comic adaptation of Bloodshot,starring Vin Diesel. Bloodshot had over 150,000 shares—a stat made even more impressive when you consider that the post came from a newly minted social media account and had just a single post the whole week. The only other standout No Time To Die, which along with Star Wars was the only film to chart across all three tracked services. The news here was that the upcoming Bond film had wrapped its principal photography.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 25,744 17 455,507 158,705 No Time To Die 1,853 10 55,229 10,422 Cats 1,494 5 26,047 6,408 Birds Of Prey 597 1 13,982 3,266 Bloodshot 1,294 1 13,397 4,620

Movie Date Power* Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 21-Oct 9.1 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 21-Oct 8.5 Cats 25-Oct 8.2 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker repeated atop the Twitter leaderboards this past week with 455,507 likes and 158,705 shares. That was more than every single other tracked film combined. The runner-up spot went to No Time To Die, which had “only: 55,229 likes and 10,422 shares.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares Bloodshot 11,188 1 206,656 152,355 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 39,886 14 116,529 82,481 Frozen II 17,238 3 51,728 8,407 No Time To Die 7,465 9 48,854 4,046 Ford v Ferrari 3,015 10 29,538 4,249

Movie Date Power* Bloodshot 21-Oct 9.3 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 22-Oct 8.4 No Time To Die 25-Oct 7.4 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

In a surprising development, Bloodshot secured a commanding Facebook win with 206,656 likes and 153,355 shares, almost double that of second place finisher Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. Vin Diesel has extra currency on Facebook thanks to Fast & Furious being one of the most successful film pages of all time on the service. He clearly cashed in on that banked capital to easily surpass a new trailer from the red hot Star Wars.

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 63,989 9 3,204,602 27,993 No Time To Die 7,788 4 177,060 1,384 Charlie’s Angels 7,907 6 116,814 2,167 Frozen II 7,675 3 110,005 1,294 Last Christmas 8,203 6 35,392 607

Movie Date Power* Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 22-Oct 9.7 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 22-Oct 9.7 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 22-Oct 9.5 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

There were to be no Bloodshot-style upsets on Instagram. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker walked away with the largest weekly like total in recent memory at over 3.2 million. Its 63,989 new followers also crushed it on the week in terms of awareness and buzz. With its record-breaking pre-sales—combined with the cachet of being a “final” film, like Avengers: Endgame or Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2—there is a very strong chance that The Rise of Skywalker will rewrite the December opening records.