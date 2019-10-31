Bloodshot Gets One Up on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker In a Surprising Social Media Upset

Uncategorized • Alex Edghill • October 31 2019

As expected, last week’s big social media story was the new trailer for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. The trailer, the first for the film, crushed it online, especially on Twitter and Instagram. While it still had a strong Facebook showing, it was upstaged by the first trailer for the Valiant comic adaptation of Bloodshot,starring Vin Diesel. Bloodshot had over 150,000 shares—a stat made even more impressive when you consider that the post came from a newly minted social media account and had just a single post the whole week. The only other standout No Time To Die, which along with Star Wars was the only film to chart across all three tracked services. The news here was that the upcoming Bond film had wrapped its principal photography.

Twitter

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets
 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker        25,744  17  455,507         158,705 
 No Time To Die          1,853  10           55,229           10,422 
 Cats          1,494           26,047             6,408 
 Birds Of Prey              597           13,982             3,266 
 Bloodshot           1,294           13,397             4,620 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 21-Oct 9.1
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 21-Oct 8.5
Cats 25-Oct 8.2
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker repeated atop the Twitter leaderboards this past week with 455,507 likes and 158,705 shares. That was more than every single other tracked film combined. The runner-up spot went to No Time To Die, which had “only: 55,229 likes and 10,422 shares.

Facebook

Film   New Page Likes   Posts   Post Likes   Post Shares 
 Bloodshot        11,188         206,656         152,355 
 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker        39,886  14         116,529           82,481 
 Frozen II        17,238           51,728             8,407 
 No Time To Die           7,465           48,854             4,046 
 Ford v Ferrari           3,015  10           29,538             4,249 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Bloodshot 21-Oct 9.3
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 22-Oct 8.4
No Time To Die 25-Oct 7.4
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

In a surprising development, Bloodshot secured a commanding Facebook win with 206,656 likes and 153,355 shares, almost double that of second place finisher Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. Vin Diesel has extra currency on Facebook thanks to Fast & Furious being one of the most successful film pages of all time on the service. He clearly cashed in on that banked capital to easily surpass a new trailer from the red hot Star Wars

Instagram

Film  New Followers   Posts   Post Likes   Post Comments 
 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker        63,989  3,204,602         27,993 
 No Time To Die           7,788  177,060           1,384 
 Charlie’s Angels           7,907  116,814           2,167 
 Frozen II          7,675  110,005           1,294 
 Last Christmas           8,203  35,392              607 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 22-Oct 9.7
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 22-Oct 9.7
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 22-Oct 9.5
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

There were to be no Bloodshot-style upsets on Instagram. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker walked away with the largest weekly like total in recent memory at over 3.2 million. Its 63,989 new followers also crushed it on the week in terms of awareness and buzz. With its record-breaking pre-sales—combined with the cachet of being a “final” film, like Avengers: Endgame or Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2—there is a very strong chance that The Rise of Skywalker will rewrite the December opening records.

