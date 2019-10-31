Bloodshot Gets One Up on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker In a Surprising Social Media Upset

As expected, last week’s big social media story was the new trailer for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. The trailer, the first for the film, crushed it online, especially on Twitter and Instagram. While it still had a strong Facebook showing, it was upstaged by the first trailer for the Valiant comic adaptation of Bloodshot,starring Vin Diesel. Bloodshot had over 150,000 shares—a stat made even more impressive when you consider that the post came from a newly minted social media account and had just a single post the whole week. The only other standout No Time To Die, which along with Star Wars was the only film to chart across all three tracked services. The news here was that the upcoming Bond film had wrapped its principal photography.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Retweets
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|25,744
|17
|455,507
|158,705
|No Time To Die
|1,853
|10
|55,229
|10,422
|Cats
|1,494
|5
|26,047
|6,408
|Birds Of Prey
|597
|1
|13,982
|3,266
|Bloodshot
|1,294
|1
|13,397
|4,620
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|21-Oct
|9.1
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|21-Oct
|8.5
|Cats
|25-Oct
|8.2
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker repeated atop the Twitter leaderboards this past week with 455,507 likes and 158,705 shares. That was more than every single other tracked film combined. The runner-up spot went to No Time To Die, which had “only: 55,229 likes and 10,422 shares.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Shares
|Bloodshot
|11,188
|1
|206,656
|152,355
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|39,886
|14
|116,529
|82,481
|Frozen II
|17,238
|3
|51,728
|8,407
|No Time To Die
|7,465
|9
|48,854
|4,046
|Ford v Ferrari
|3,015
|10
|29,538
|4,249
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Bloodshot
|21-Oct
|9.3
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|22-Oct
|8.4
|No Time To Die
|25-Oct
|7.4
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
In a surprising development, Bloodshot secured a commanding Facebook win with 206,656 likes and 153,355 shares, almost double that of second place finisher Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. Vin Diesel has extra currency on Facebook thanks to Fast & Furious being one of the most successful film pages of all time on the service. He clearly cashed in on that banked capital to easily surpass a new trailer from the red hot Star Wars.
|Film
|New Followers
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Comments
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|63,989
|9
|3,204,602
|27,993
|No Time To Die
|7,788
|4
|177,060
|1,384
|Charlie’s Angels
|7,907
|6
|116,814
|2,167
|Frozen II
|7,675
|3
|110,005
|1,294
|Last Christmas
|8,203
|6
|35,392
|607
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|22-Oct
|9.7
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|22-Oct
|9.7
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|22-Oct
|9.5
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
There were to be no Bloodshot-style upsets on Instagram. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker walked away with the largest weekly like total in recent memory at over 3.2 million. Its 63,989 new followers also crushed it on the week in terms of awareness and buzz. With its record-breaking pre-sales—combined with the cachet of being a “final” film, like Avengers: Endgame or Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2—there is a very strong chance that The Rise of Skywalker will rewrite the December opening records.
