Sony Business Solutions and MX4D Showcase New Motion Technology at CinemaCon

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 2, 2019 — MediaMation, Inc (MMI) will be showcasing Sony Business Solutions Corporation’s latest invention, the “Sony Haptics Technology” at the 2019 CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas.

Programmed with the MX4D effects and motion bench, the Sony Haptic Vest will provide the excitement and interaction to the successful Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. Attendees will not only feel their seats rumble and wind rush past them face as the deadly rhinoceros charges at the screen, but feel the beast’s horns in their chest as the Haptic Vest creates a new sensation.



Dubbed as “the next generation of 4D Experience”, the vest utilizes the tactile displaytechnology designed by Sony’s research and development team. It is an addition to the portable MX4D POD or a full MX4D theatre. MMI’s special MX4D seats pitch, roll and heave in different directions and include audio transducers (seat rumbles), leg and neck ticklers, and back/seat pokers. The patented arm rest includes wind, scent, water, and air blasts, creating a uniform experience for the communal theater experience.

Inside a full MX4D theater, guests experience strobe lights, rain, fog machines, snow, and bubble machines to add to the overall experience. All programmed by a team to work in symphony with the movie, the effects enhance the action on the screen for an intense, realistic cinema experience.



MediaMation and its sister companies Volfoni and Arts Alliance Media (AAM) can be found at booth 2703a in the Augustus Ballroom.

