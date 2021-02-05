Sony Dates Resident Evil Reboot for Labor Day Weekend

Sony’s reboot of the film adaptation of popular video game franchise Resident Evil will be hitting theaters on September 3, 2021. The film, set in the fictional Raccoon City in 1998, will trace the franchise’s origin story back to its roots.

The untitled entry in the new series will be distributed by Sony’s Screen Gems division in the United States with Elevation handling the title’s Canadian release. German territories will release through Constantin Film and Metropolitan will distribute in France, with Sony Pictures Releasing International taking most of the remaining territories.

The Resident Evil franchise generated more than $1.2 billion in global box office over six films.

The new entry is written and directed by Johannes Roberts and star Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia and Neal McDonough. The title is produced by Robert Kulzer, James Harris and Hartley Gorenstein. Executive Producers are Martin Moszkowicz and Victor Hadida.

Resident Evil Box Office History

Resident Evil (2002)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $17.7M

Domestic Total: $40.1M

Global Total: $102.9M

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $23M

Domestic Total: $51.2M

Global Total: $129.3M

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $23.6M

Domestic Total: $50.6M

Global Total: $147.7M

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $26.6M

Domestic Total: $60.1M

Global Total: $300.2M

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $21M

Domestic Total: $42.3M

Global Total: $240.1M

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $13.6M

Domestic Total: $26.8M

Global Total: $312.2M