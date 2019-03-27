Sony Digital Cinema Enters the PLF Market at CinemaCon 2019

The proliferation of Premium Large Format (PLF) auditoriums around the world continues as Sony Digital Cinema becomes the latest cinema technology company to enter the space.

Sony will unveil its first PLF auditorium at the Galaxy Theatres Las Vegas Boulevard Mall location during CinemaCon 2019. The company will also be offering demos of its SRX-R815P laser projection solution at Caesars Palace’s Pompeian Ballroom II the same week.

“CinemaCon is a celebration of every facet of the movie industry,” said Theresa Alesso, president, Sony Electronics’ professional division, in a press release. “We’re looking forward to showcasing the latest Sony technology for theater owners and celebrating in our own right as we launch our new Sony Digital Cinema PLF experience in the heart of Las Vegas, a city known for providing unparalleled entertainment.”