Southern Theatres Signs Deal with Showtime Analytics to Grow Their Business

An AmStar Cinemas location, operated by Southern Theatres. (Courtesy Image)

PRESS RELEASE

DUBLIN: 3rd February 2022: Showtime Analytics are delighted to announce an agreement with US based Southern Theatres to provide an operational data platform and customer communication solution to the popular Southern United States area chain.

VSS-Southern Theatres, LLC is a top 20 theatre circuit in the United States and is responsible for the daily operations of The Grand Theatres and AmStar Cinemas. The company operates 18 multiplexes with 266 screens across the 8 states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. VSS-Southern Theatres, LLC (“Southern”) is a portfolio company of Veronis Suhler Stevenson (“VSS”), a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing in media, communications and information industries in North America and Europe.

Southern’s commitment to growing their business meant they needed a way to align their whole team on sales metrics and operational KPIs, while delivering a superior guest experience that keeps their customers coming back to their theatres. Southern were no strangers to using data to help strategically fuel their growth, having previously developed some internal analytics programmes to help gain insights into their POS data.

With the rapidly changing world of Exhibition however they needed a solution that would adapt and grow with their developing needs.

“The Team at Showtime has demonstrated an understanding of the key drivers of our industry and have provided desktop and mobile based tools to help us make timely and strategic decisions for our business. Their products have evolved quickly as our industry has evolved in these challenging times, and their cost effective solutions will help us continue to support and grow our business,” said President and COO of Southern Theatres, Ron Krueger.

The Showtime Data Platform provides customers with a cloud based managed data analytics solution to automatically bring all key data sources together in one single location.

Showtime Insights: Real-time, mobile analytics across all data sources, Insights provides exhibitor customers with a real-time data operational analysis across ticket sales, concessions, bar, F&B and employee performance. Optimized for Mobile and Desktop experiences, Insights provides the information required when and where it is needed most. Insights also works with multiple point-of-sale (POS) systems simultaneously to create visual, digestible chunks.

Showtime Benchmark: Through our partnership with Comscore, Showtime Benchmark brings you exclusive access to global market data in our customized, visual market competitor analysis tool.Compare your market share per cluster, movie, genre, day of week and more, and visualize and trend the performance over custom time periods.

Showtime Engage: A customer and marketing analytics platform that allows cinema operators to get to know their movie-goers through behavioral data analysis, tailored and personalized marketing communications and, most crucially, track results through audience uplift analytics.

“The Showtime solution gives us a way for our management and theatre teams to consolidate and evaluate sales data and benchmark our performance in our markets. Having this ability and being able to elevate our guest interaction and engagement will really help us to grow our business,” added Krueger.

Larry McCourt, a veteran of the cinema industry who leads Business Development for Showtime in the Domestic market, added:

“Southern Theatres have a true understanding of how to deliver a superior guest experience through getting to know their customers and keeping them loyal to their brands. Having worked closely with the team over the last few months and seeing how harnessing the power of data is helping them to stay competitive and grow their footprint, I am excited to bring our partnership to the next level and to see the results this will deliver to their bottom line.”