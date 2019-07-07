Sony’s superhero sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home has launched to an excellent start both in the U.S. and also “far from home.”
With $580M globally through its first 10 days, the sequel is besting predecessor Spider-Man: Homecoming by +46% through the same point of release.
Earned the top box office position in 63 of its 66 markets currently in release, Far has earned $395M overseas so far.
That already makes it the fifth-highest overseas earner from 2019, and the sixth-highest global earner from 2019.
After debuting to $157M in China last week, the film took in an additional $30.6M there this weekend, for $167.4M to date.
That already makes it the sixth-highest earning film in China from 2019.
Far debuted domestically with an estimated $93.6M opening weekend, which brings its domestic total to $185.0M after opening on Tuesday.
Overseas: Spider-Man: Far From Home Earns $395M Overseas, $580M Global, $167.4M From China
Sony’s superhero sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home has launched to an excellent start both in the U.S. and also “far from home.”
Share this post