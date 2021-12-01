Spider-Man: No Way Home Drives Second Biggest Day of Ticket Sales for a Single Title in AMC History

Photo Credits: Sony & Columbia Pictures & Marvel Studios ("Spider-Man: No Way Home")

AMC Theatres recorded the second busiest day of ticket sales for a single movie in the circuit’s 101-year history on Monday, November 29 with the pre-sale launch of Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. The superhero sequel came within 1.5 percent of the all-time single day record for one title, set by Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

The circuit boosted interest for the title by partnering with Sony Pictures to offer an exclusive NFT to AMC Stubs and Investor Connect members who bought a ticket for the film’s opening day on December 16. The limited run of 86,000 NFTs was sold-out following Monday’s ticket sales.