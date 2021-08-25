Spider-Man: No Way Home Teaser Trailer Breaks 24-Hour Global View Count Record

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (Courtesy of Sony Pictures)

The first Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser trailer broke the 24-hour all-time record for most global views, Sony Pictures announced today. The trailer racked up 355.5 million views, far outpacing previous record holder Avengers: Endgame, which boasted 289 million views for its inaugural trailer over its first 24 hours.

Global views for the Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser more than doubled those of the second trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which boasted 135 million views worldwide in its first 24 hours.

Additionally, the No Way Home trailer generated the largest 24-hour social media conversation volume ever with 4.5 million mentions. Of those mentions, 2.91 million were generated domestically, ahead of Avengers: Endgame’s 1.94 million mentions. In fact, No Way Home surpassed Endgame’s 24-hour domestic total in just 12 hours, during which time the Spider-Man sequel racked up 1.96 million mentions. The second Far From Home trailer, meanwhile, generated 1.5 million mentions domestically in its first 24 hours.

Overseas, the No Way Home teaser – which launched out of Sony Pictures’ CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas on Monday (August 23) after being leaked ahead of its official release – generated 1.56 million social media mentions in 24 hours, surpassing Endgame’s 1.38 million mentions.

Spider-Man: No Way Home debuts exclusively in theaters on December 17, 2021.

Watch the teaser trailer below.