Spike Jonze Named IMAX’s First-Ever Artist-in-Residence

Writer-director Spike Jonze has been named the first-ever Artist-in-Residence for IMAX Entertainment, the company announced Tuesday (July 10). In the newly-created role, Jonze will collaborate with IMAX leadership to identify new creative opportunities and partnerships as the company continues searching for new ways to exploit its large-screen format globally.

“I love seeing movies in IMAX,” said Jonze in a statement. “I love the room. I love the sound. I love the picture. The possibilities and their openness to experiment with things that can be done in that room — whether in film, music, live, or beyond — are very exciting to me.”

“Spike Jonze is one of the most innovative creators of our time, having made a wildly successful career of reshaping audience expectations and experiences across filmmaking, music, and culture,” added IMAX Entertainment president Megan Colligan. “As more artists look to bring their work to life in the IMAX Experience, Spike’s guidance will help us continue to evolve how we empower creators and engage audiences worldwide through our unique platform.”

In a press release, IMAX states that the Arist-in-Residence role was created “to explore bold, innovative ways to expand utilization of the IMAX network — particularly during non-blockbuster seasons — and drive new, incremental revenue for the company and its partners.”

IMAX has been experimenting with their format as of late. In June, the company held a one-night-only IMAX screening of the Paul Thomas Anderson short film ANIMA starring and scored by Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke. And on July 1, it screened the concert film Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den – The IMAX Experience in a one-night-only event across over 30 markets worldwide.

Jonze made his name directing visually-striking music videos before branching out into feature-length films, including such acclaimed titles as Being John Malkovich, Adaptation, Where the Wild Things Are and Her, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. More recently, he directed a single-take live music video for Karen O and Danger Mouse’s single “Woman” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, helmed the Apple ad “Welcome Home” featuring fKa Twigs and co-created and co-produced Frank Ocean’s Blonded festival tour.

The IMAX network consists of more than 1,500 theaters across more than 80 territories globally.