Star Cinema Grill Announces ‘Free Ticket Friday’ for June 19

All tickets at five reopened Star Cinema Grill locations will be free of charge with no fees for showtimes this Friday, June 19, the Texas-based dine-in theater chain announced Tuesday.

Available movies include recent 2019 or 2020 releases Knives Out, Sonic the Hedgehog, 21 Bridges, Invisible Man, and Playing with Fire.

Also screening will be classics from the past several decades including Back to the Future, Goonies, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, A Few Good Men, The Dark Knight, Gravity, and The Pursuit of Happiness.

The five Texas locations available for the offer are Baybrook, Cypress, Missouri City / Sugar Land, Richmond / Katy, and Springwoods.

Tickets can be reserved on their website StarCinemaGrill.net or the Star Cinema Grill VIP app.