Star Cinema Grill Announces Reopening Plan for Remaining Locations

Houston-based dine-in circuit Star Cinema Grill will begin reopening their remaining locations the weekend of June 5, with a tiered roll-out of openings through July 10. Locations will open with a number of preventive and safety measures in response to Covid-19, which can be found on the circuit’s website.

The circuit is one of the first in the nation to lead the reopening effort following Covid-19 closures, an effort they began tackling on May 8.

With all Star Cinema Grill theaters set to reopen ahead of the next major wide release title on the schedule, Warner Bros.’ Tenet on July 17, the circuit will be opening its doors with a line-up of classic films and discounted ticket prices of $5. A promotional campaign to celebrate the reopening will feature a $250 promotional gift card for every 100th ticket purchased at each location over a weekend through July 13.

“Since we opened our Baybrook location several weeks ago, guest reaction has been great, and we feel ready to open the rest of our theaters as quickly and safely as possible”, says John Walsh, Vice President. “We have the advantage of lessons learned being one of the first theaters in the country to reopen, and our guests are going to reap those benefits as we open the rest of our locations”.

Star Cinema Grill is one of several circuits offering private auditorium rentals in the early stages of reopening, offering patrons the chance to enjoy a private evening at the movies at a discounted rate.