Strong/MDI Congratulates Kinepolis Leidschendam on Winning ICTA EMEA New Build Cinema of the Year Award

PRESS RELEASE —

Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc., a company specializing in projection screen manufacturing and optical coating development, congratulates its partner Kinepolis Leidschendam in winning the ICTA EMEA New Build Cinema of the Year Award.

Strong/MDI Screen Systems is the partner of choice for Kinepolis to equip all 11 modern rooms of their flagship cinema with state-of-the-art projection screens. Strong/MDI screens were the preferred projection support for the entire Leidschendam theater with a mix of Northview White Gain Screens and HGA ReAct High Gain Screens. Kinepolis were honored during ICTA’s award ceremony and dinner reception on October 3, 2021, in Barcelona.

“Strong/MDI’s high-performance screens have a solid reputation among major exhibitors in the industry who demand superior quality,” Strong/MDI Screen Systems General Manager François Barrette said. “Our coating expertise meets the high demands of today’s projection requirements for first-in-class cinema presentations.”

“It is an honor to have been selected to partner with the Kinepolis Group and provide Strong/MDI screens for their Flagship cinema in Leidschendam,” Strong/MDI Screen Systems President Ray Boegner said. “Kinepolis has been a longstanding leader in cutting edge technology for the cinema market and our hat goes off to ICTA EMEA for recognizing them as New Build Cinema of the Year in 2021. This is a long overdue award for a truly class act we’re proud to partner with.”

“We are very happy with the image quality delivered by Strong/MDI Screens and recognize the importance of combining new Laser projectors with the right screen, in order to deliver the ultimate movie experience, which has been part of Kinepolis mission since day one,” Kinepolis Group’s P&S Competence Centre Manager Nicolas Hamon said.