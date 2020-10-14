Strong/MDI Screen Systems Announces Exclusive Multi-Year Agreement with Cinemark Theatres

PRESS RELEASE

Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and a developer of projection screens and optical coating development for cinemas, commercial venues, and amusement parks worldwide, announced today the signing of a five-year exclusive worldwide supply agreement with Cinemark Theatres, the third largest exhibitor in the United States.

“Cinemark Theatres is well known for their operational excellence and focus on bringing consumers the best theatrical experience, and we’re honored to have been selected as their exclusive worldwide supplier,” said Ray Boegner, President of Strong Entertainment. “Strong/MDI provides the highest quality screens in the industry, and we are excited to expand and elevate our 35-year relationship with the Cinemark team. Our premium screens and specialized coatings are engineered to enhance the superior entertainment experience that Cinemark patrons have come to expect.”

“We have worked closely with Strong/MDI for many years and rely on them to provide the highest-quality screens for our theaters,” said Damian Wardle, EVP of Global Technology and Presentation at Cinemark. “The Strong/MDI High-Performance perforation pattern enhances our laser projection performance to the highest standards. The quality and performance of the screens, coupled with the rapid delivery turnaround time, were instrumental in our decision to reach a long-term agreement.”