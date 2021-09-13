Strong/MDI Screen Systems Names Dennis Pacelli as National Cinema Sales Manager for United States

PRESS RELEASE —

Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc. announced that Dennis Pacelli has been appointed as its National Cinema Sales Manager for the United States, effective September 13, 2021. Mr. Pacelli brings decades of experience in global sales and business development to his new role at Strong/MDI where he will lead sales initiatives and drive new client acquisitions in the region.

Prior to joining Strong/MDI, Mr. Pacelli was Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Harkness Screens USA for the past 16 years, with the responsibility of developing new business and maintaining existing accounts. Prior to that, Dennis was Market Development Manager for 12 years at Electrohome in Canada which subsequently merged with Christie in the U.S. to become Christie Digital Systems.

“Dennis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team, and we are excited to have him on board to drive our sales and business development efforts in United States,” Strong/MDI and Strong Technical Services, Inc. President Ray Boegner said in a press release. “He will play a key role in our commitment to maintaining and growing our position as the number one cinema screen provider in the U.S. market today. We are well positioned and well prepared to provide our expertise in cinema screen products to not only the U.S. market but across the globe, and we look forward to Dennis’ contributions.”

“I am thrilled to join the Strong/MDI team and help expand the company’s presence in the U.S.,” Pacelli said. “The company is an industry leader in providing top cinema screen products both domestically and internationally, and I am looking forward to building upon Strong/MDI’s solid reputation and providing an improved customer experience in the region.”

Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc.