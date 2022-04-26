STRONG/MDI to Open New Screen Finishing Facility in Belgium

Strong/MDI Screen Systems has announced a cooperative agreement with Lemmens S.A., located in Sprimont, Belgium, to facilitate expedited screen shipments for cinema industry customers in Europe and the Middle East.

The new agreement will utilize Lemmens’ facility and Strong/MDI’s proprietary screen manufacturing processes to facilitate quick-ship screen deliveries to cinema operators in Europe and the Middle East. Customers with requirements for urgent screen deliveries will be able to receive shipments in less than ten days from the new quick-ship program, which is expected to be on-line and operational by June 1, 2022.

“We are delighted with this new collaboration, which we believe will greatly reduce waiting and delivery times for urgent screen orders for clients in Europe and the Middle East,” said François Barrette, senior vice president & general manager for STRONG/MDI. “In helping to eliminate unnecessary delays, we see this agreement as highly beneficial to our valued customers in these expanding exhibition sectors.”

“We have searched long and hard over the past couple of years for the right solution to provide our exhibitors in Europe and the Middle East with Strong/MDI screens through an expedited quick-ship program. We now have the answer with our new partnership with Lemmens in Belgium,” said President of STRONG/MDI, Ray Boegner.

“We’re happy to be working with Strong/MDI in this arrangement that will allow us to develop a new division within our company and apply our years of experience in processing and delivering quality products throughout the regions we service and beyond!” stated Mr. Francy Lemmens, managing director of Lemmens S.A. “Our entire team is looking forward to working with Strong/MDI to provide this valuable service to our customers in the EMEA market.”