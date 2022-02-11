STRONG Technical Services Completes Projection System Upgrade for Three Showplace Entertainment Locations in Indiana

STRONG Technical Services, Inc. completed the sale and installation of 38 projection systems for three Showplace Entertainment’s Indiana locations in January. The sale and installation of equipment at Evansville North 9, Newburgh 10, and Evansville East 20 was completed last month.

Based in Omaha, Nebraska, STRONG Technical Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc., specializing in entertainment equipment sales, engineering, and services.

“Our sales, engineering and field service team put together a complete solution for Showplace that upgraded projection equipment and screens,” STRONG’s Senior Vice President and General Manager Blake Titman said in a press release. “Despite end-of-year challenges such as supply chain constraints, as well as a busy holiday box office, we completed the equipment upgrade quickly and we’re pleased to have had the opportunity to work with Showplace Entertainment on this project.”

“I would like to personally thank Showplace Entertainment for putting their trust and confidence in Strong Technical Services’ ability to complete such a major undertaking in a very short amount of time,” said Ray Boegner, President of Strong Entertainment. “We are looking forward to our expanded partnership with Showplace and to completing many more projects together as they expand their network of entertainment venues.”