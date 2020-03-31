Studio Movie Grill Opens Kitchens, Announces Support of #TheGreatAmericanTakeout

Image courtesy SMG

Studio Movie Grill—in a move to continue to serve its community and keep members of its team on-board through the exhibition industry’s coronavirus-induced shutdown—has introduced curbside food pickup at ten of its locations spread across California, Florida, and Texas.

Pickup is available 11am-8pm, Monday through Saturday; the menu is skewed towards comfort-food, with offerings including Coconut Chicken Tenders, BBQ Glazed Chicken Pizza, Pretzel Bites, and Chocolate Beignets. (Also comforting to many in these troubled times, and also available for curbside pickup: bottled beer and wine.) Select theaters will soon deliver food via GrubHub.

In addition to keeping SMG team-members employed, this curbside-takeout initiative will see 10 percent of proceeds being given to support SMG employees nationwide.

Image courtesy SMG

Studio Movie Grill also announced their support for the #GreatAmericanTakeout movement. Launched earlier this month by a coalition of restaurants, the #GreatAmericanTakeout urges Americans to support the restaurant community and their employees by buying a delivery or take-out meal. The first #GreatAmericanTakeout took place on March 24; the second is today, March 31. For each tweet tagged with #TheGreatAmericanTakeout, Smithfield Foods and Ventura Foods will make a donation to charities that assist restaurant workers and their families.

Says CEO Brian Schultz in a statement: “As a conscious company that cares deeply about its team members, SMG is exploring every conceivable way to keep them working while staying safe and healthy as well as offering our local communities additional food options. We will continue to plan ahead for the day we can once more open our doors and welcome everyone back to relax and enjoy dinner and a movie together.