Studio Movie Grill Kicks Off National Popcorn Day With Pair of Special Offers

Throughout the month of February, every visitor to a Studio Movie Grill location will be able to get a free popcorn per day. The promotion is in celebration of National Popcorn Day, taking place on January 19. In addition, SMG is also offering two free movie tickets through the end of January.

When guests join the SMG Access® loyalty program and order on the SMG app, a free small popcorn will be available for dine-in or takeout daily through February 28th, and two free movie tickets will be available through January 31st. No purchase is necessary to redeem either reward.

“Our loyal customers have come to love the affordable luxury and best-in-class service the SMG in-theater dining experience offers,” said Tonya Mangels, head of revenue and marketing for Studio Movie Grill. “This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for the ongoing support helping your local theater survive the pandemic and save jobs by rewarding loyal guests with Free Popcorn and Free SMG movie tickets, while also welcoming new guests with this rich offer to join the loyalty program and give SMG the chance to win over their hearts and minds.”

The SMG Access® rewards guests while also donating movies and meals to deserving neighbors in their community.

Full promotion details and ordering instructions can be found at www.studiomoviegrill.com/story/smg-app. Guests can simply log into their SMG Access account on the SMG app to start. For the Free popcorn offer they can go to Food & Drink > Location > Booking, Delivery In-Seat or Takeout > Access Perk tab, then select FREE SMG Access Popcorn. For free Tickets, they can choose their SMG location, select any movie and showtime and press the ‘+’ next to ‘Free SMG Access Ticket’ on the ticketing screen and complete the checkout process.