Trafalgar to Release The Doors: Live At The Bowl ’68 Special Edition on Nov. 4 for One Night Only

The Doors frontman Jim Morrison performs at The Hollywood Bowl on July 5, 1968. (Image Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing)

Trafalgar Releasing announced today that it will release The Doors: Live At The Bowl ’68 Special Edition, a concert film documenting the iconic rock band’s July 5, 1968 performance at The Hollywood Bowl, on November 4 in theaters across the globe. The one-night-only release will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the group’s 1971 album L.A. Woman.

In addition to the full concert film, the screenings will include extras filmed exclusively for the big screen, including a brand-new performance by band members John Densmore and Robby Krieger with special guests and a conversation with Densmore, Krieger, and The Doors’ manager, Jeff Jampol.

The Doors: Live At The Bowl ’68 Special Edition has been remastered in Dolby ATMOS (where available) and 5.1 surround sound by Bruce Botnick, the original engineer and mixer for The Doors who recorded the live performance at the Hollywood Bowl in 1968 and co-produced L.A. Woman. Songs performed during the legendary concert included “Hello, I Love You,” “The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat),” “Light My Fire,” and “The End.”

“The magic that has been done to enhance the picture and sound quality of this show will make everyone feel as though they have a front-row seat at the Hollywood Bowl,” said Krieger in a statement.

“We are thrilled to bring fans of The Doors together in cinemas worldwide to share in a much-needed concert experience,” added Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. “The 50-year celebration of L.A. WOMAN was a perfect opportunity to capture a brand-new performance with current band members, reminisce on that era, and share memories from the legendary concert.”

Tickets for The Doors: Live At The Bowl ’68 Special Edition will go on sale starting September 21 at TheDoorsFilm.com. On the site, users can find up-to-date information on participating theaters and sign up for event alerts.