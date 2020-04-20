This Week on The Boxoffice Podcast: How European Cinemas Are Handling the COVID-19 Crisis

On today’s episode of the Boxoffice Podcast, our editors recap their discussion with the executive leadership of UNIC (International Union of Cinemas), the European trade body for the movie theater industry.

The conversation touches on the European stimulus package and how cinemas in each of UNIC’s 38 member territories have tackled the economic fallout from the health crisis. Since each country is dealing with different national policies and rates of infection, our analysts tackle how European countries are learning from each other to develop respective reopening strategies in the coming months.

