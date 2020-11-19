This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: Studios Press for a Shorter Theatrical Window

Copyright: © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Clay Enos/ ™ & © DC Comics

On this week’s episode of the Boxoffice Podcast, co-hosts Daniel Loria (Editorial Director, Boxoffice Pro), Rebecca Pahle (Deputy Editor, Boxoffice Pro), and Russ Fischer (Editorial Director, Boxoffice Studios) discuss how the theatrical window might look moving forward into the holiday season and beyond… and what that might mean for exhibitors and mid-range films.

The episode comes mere hours after the announcement that Wonder Woman 1984 will forego a theatrical exclusivity window in favor of a day-and-date debut in theaters and on HBOMax, where it will remain for a month for no extra charge before leaving the service and returning to a exclusively theatrical release format. In enacting this strategy, wrote WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, “we see an opportunity to do something firmly focused on the fans: give them the power to choose between going to their local cinema or opening on HBO Max. Super-fans will likely choose both.”

It’s an unprecedented move for a major studio title—and one that makes the conversations taking place in this week’s episode of the Boxoffice Podcast all the more relevant. Join the hosts of the podcast as they break down the news of Cinemark’s deal with Universal for a dynamic theatrical window; the non-news that came out at Disney’s most recent earnings call; and quotes from studio executives reflecting the changing reality of the theatrical exclusivity window: that it will shorten (indeed, already has) and that exhibitors and streamers will have to co-exist like never before… for Wonder Woman 1984 and beyond.

Listen to the latest episode of the Boxoffice Podcast here or on your podcast service of choice. Please remember to like and subscribe on your podcast service of choice. We also ask that our listeners take a quick survey, if they haven’t already, to let us know what they want to hear more of moving into 2021.

<iframe width=”100%” height=”180″ frameborder=”no” scrolling=”no” seamless src=”https://share.transistor.fm/e/8af54f2a“></iframe>