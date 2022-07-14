Thor: Love And Thunder Crosses $200M International Mark

Courtesy Disney/Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder crossed $200M in international box office this week, with a Wednesday, July 13th estimate of $16.4 million that brings the film’s international total to $203.5 million.

The film opened in France this week with a $2.9M bow (including $1M in previews) putting it +53% ahead of Thor: Ragnarok, +42% ahead of The Batman and -6% below Jurassic World Dominion (all excluding previews). Today is Bastille Day in France, which means that Thor: Love and Thunder has opened ahead of a four-day holiday weekend.

Key markets include the United Kingdom with $19.0M, Korea with $17.0M, Australia with $16.8M, Mexico with $14.6M, and India with $12.5M

At the domestic box office, estimates for Wednesday, July 13th are $8.9M, bringing the domestic total for Thor: Love and Thunder to $178.9M and the global total to $382.4M