Thor: Love and Thunder to Screen in Panoramic ScreenX Format

Korean cinema technology company CJ 4DPLEX has announced that Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be playing in ScreenX theaters worldwide starting July 6th, with a U.S. ScreenX debut taking place two days later on the 8th.

ScreenX offers audiences an immersive experience with their 270-degree panoramic screens, which extends the action to moviegoers’ peripheral vision during select sequences. Thor: Love and Thunder will also screen in CJ 4DPLEX’s 4DX motion seating format, which enhances moviegoing with over 21 unique motion and environmental effects.

“Thor: Love and Thunder is a thunderous, out-of-this-galaxy adventure that deserves the highest-quality experience, that we know 4DX and ScreenX will deliver to the audiences around the world,” said Jongryul Kim, CEO of CJ4DPLEX.

Adds Don Savant, CEO & President of CJ 4DPLEX America: “We’re delighted to take audiences on an intergalactic journey with our exhilarating premium formats, ScreenX and 4DX.”

Thor: Love and Thunder will be shown in ScreenX on over 380 screens worldwide, including 63 across North America across the Regal, Cineplex, B&B Theatres, Cinépolis, and CGV circuits.