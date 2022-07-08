Thor: Love and Thunder Earns $29M in Thursday Previews, $48.6M Overseas / $77.6M Globally So Far

Photo Credits: Disney & Marvel Studios ("Thor: Love and Thunder")

Disney and Marvel Studios’ superhero sequel Thor: Love and Thunder started with $29M in Thursday domestic preview grosses, tied for 13th all time and ranking #2 of 2022.

Overseas, Thunder opened in 25 more markets on Thursday after first opening in 17 on Wednesday, making $48.6M over those first two days of release.

Top markets so far include Australia ($5.3M), South Korea ($4.8M), the U.K. ($3.8M), Mexico ($3.7M), India ($3.0M), Indonesia ($2.9M), Brazil ($2.7M), Italy ($2.4M), and Germany ($2.1M).

Other markets opening Friday include Spain, Japan, Poland, South Africa, and Turkey.

The biggest domestic preview grosses of all time now stand as:

2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($60.0M) 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($57.0M) 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($50.0M) 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($45.0M) 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 ($43.5M) 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($40.0M) 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War ($39.0M) 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($36.0M) 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises ($30.6M) 2012’s Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 ($30.4M) 2011’s Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 ($30.2M) 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($29.0M) Thor: Love and Thunder ($29.0M)

It’s also a higher preview gross than other 2022 hits which debuted above $100M for their opening weekends, including The Batman ($21.6M), Top Gun: Maverick ($19.2M), Jurassic World: Dominion ($18.0M), and Minions: The Rise of Gru ($10.7M).

It’s also a larger preview number than for several other prior Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) titles which had huge opening weekends, including 2017’s prior installment Thor: Ragnarok ($15M), 2019’s Captain Marvel ($21M), and 2018’s Black Panther ($25M).