Thursday Night: Angel Has Fallen Captures $1.5M; Overcomer Achieves $775K

Friday Report: Lionsgate updates this morning with news that Angel Has Fallen kicked off its domestic run with $1.5 million from shows at an estimated 2,600 locations last night. By comparison, that registered 50 percent higher than Mile 22 last August ($1 million), 76.5 percent stronger than London Has Fallen ($850K), and 70.5 percent higher than The Expendables 3 ($880K).

Meanwhile, Overcomer debuted to a solid $775K from shows beginning at 4pm in 1,563 locations yesterday. The Sony/AFFIRM release is the latest end-of-summer drama appealing to faith-based audiences, and its early start came in 80 percent above When the Game Stands Tall‘s $430K Thursday launch in August 2014.

Ready or Not also continues its rollout this weekend after a $1.88 million opening day on Wednesday, which included $730K from Tuesday night previews.

