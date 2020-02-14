Thursday Night Box Office Report: Sonic the Hedgehog Speeds to $3M Start, The Photograph Snaps $650K

Friday Update: Various sources report Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog earned an estimated $3 million from last night’s previews beginning at 5pm in approximately 3,150 locations, setting up the video game adaptation for what looks to be a much-needed strong debut over the long holiday frame.

Related Coverage: Weekend Box Office Forecast: Sonic the Hedgehog Tracking for Possible Breakout; Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island & The Photograph Aim to Leverage Double-Holiday Frame

Playing the usual comparison game, Sonic registered more than triple the start of Dolittle‘s $925K kick-off leading into MLK weekend last month. It also matched up with How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World‘s $3 million start one year ago, while topping the $2.2 million start by The LEGO Batman Movie in February 2017.

Those latter two films ended up with domestic three-day weekends north of $50 million, a good indicator that something similar could be in store for Sonic given the Valentine’s and Presidents Day boosts factoring in.

Meanwhile, Universal’s The Photograph posted $650K from 2,250 locations and shows starting at 7pm last night. That’s north of the $530K start from About Last Night back in 2014 when it also opened on the same calendar-aligned holiday weekend.

Sony did not screen Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island in previews last night.

As always, it’s worth noting that preview business has continued to evolve and means these comparisons may not be as direct as usual given the holiday involvement. We’ll have further updates throughout the weekend.