Thursday Night Box Office Report: The Invisible Man Conjures $1.65M Start

Friday Update: Universal reports this morning that The Invisible Man earned an estimated $1.65 million from shows beginning at 7pm in 2,850 locations last night. That’s a solid start for the modern horror remake, which has trended well in pre-release tracking with indications of less front-loading than usual for the genre, according to post-Thursday sales observations.

That being said, last night’s take was slightly below the $1.98 million of Insidious: The Last Key back in January 2018 — potentially a fair comp given the similar time of year and the fact that Insidious had a deeper fan base to pull from as a sequel. That chapter ultimately earned $29.6 million over opening weekend.

Similarly, Get Out earned $1.8 million from Thursday night shows back in March 2017, all part of a $33.4 million debut frame.

Invisible Man remains the favorite to win the weekend box office, though Sonic the Hedgehog and The Call of the Wild could post strong holds with no new competition for family audiences opening this weekend.

More updates to come.