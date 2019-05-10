Thursday Night: Detective Pikachu Collects $5.7M, The Hustle Scores $774K, & Poms Earns $225K

Friday, May 10: Warner Bros. reports this morning that Detective Pikachu took in an estimated $5.7 million from Thursday night’s first shows domestically, setting the stage for a strong debut this weekend.

By comparison, Pikachu registered just 3 percent behind Shazam!‘s $5.9 million Thursday night start (which excludes pre-Thursday Fandango screening gross of $3.325 million). The DC movie from Warner went on to a $53.5 million debut weekend.

Overseas, Pikachu opened in 31 new markets on Thursday and generated a total international daily gross of $5.8 million. The overseas total from 38 markets thus far stands at $20.7 million, including Japan. An additional 24 markets open today, including Spain, United Kingdom, China, and Mexico.

The Hustle opened to a reported $774K pre-Friday, also a solid start for the female-leaning remake hoping to draw audiences over Mother’s Day weekend. The number includes both Thursday night shows and special Wednesday sneaks, coming in 11 percent ahead of Life of the Party ($700K) — which also opened on Mother’s Day weekend one year ago on its way to $17.9 million opening weekend.

Tolkien reportedly earned $240K from Thursday night shows beginning at 6pm. This excludes earnings from the Fathom Events screening earlier in the week.

Last among Thursday night openers, Poms brought in $225K last night. That’s 64 percent behind the $625K start of Book Club last year, however, it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison since that title debuted one week after Mother’s Day. We expect Poms to attract the bulk of its opening weekend business on Saturday and Sunday.