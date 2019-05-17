Thursday Night: John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Collects $5.9M, A Dog’s Journey Earns $275K

Friday Report: Lionsgate reports this morning that John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum kicked off opening weekend with a strong $5.9 million estimate from Thursday night’s shows in 3,000 locations. That comes in an excellent 168 percent ahead of its predecessor as John Wick: Chapter 2 scored $2.2 million in its February 2017 start. It also nearly doubles Equalizer 2 ($3.1 million) last summer and fell just shy of Mission: Impossible – Fallout‘s $6.0 million late summer launch last year.

Of particular note, Wick 3‘s Thursday showing was the highest launch in Lionsgate studio history outside of the Twilight and Hunger Games franchises. The film opens internationally in 65 markets this weekend.

Read more about this weekend’s new releases in our earlier weekend forecast.

A Dog’s Journey was more modest in its Thursday evening open, taking in $275K from 2,450 locations. By comparison, A Dog’s Way Home started with $535K earlier this year, while A Dog’s Purpose kicked off with $460K in January 2017.