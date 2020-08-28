Thursday Night Report: New Mutants Earns $750K from Domestic Previews

Photo Credits: Peter Deming & Disney / 20th Century Studios ("The New Mutants"); Skip Bolden & Solstice Studios ("Unhinged"); Zac Nicholson & Searchlight Pictures ("The Personal History of David Copperfield")

August 28 Update: Disney reports this morning that The New Mutants earned an estimated $750K from domestic previews that began at 6pm Thursday night.

Comparisons may be somewhat strained at this stage for all of the reasons previously discussed in regards to the theatrical re-opening and recovery process during the era of COVID-19, including the fact that — while relatively low profile for the genre — this remains a film with inherent pent-up demand from some franchise fans.

With that caveat in mind, New Mutants‘ Thursday night take was generally in line with expectations ahead of release and in step with the last Thursday previews reported before the industry’s shutdown back in March. At the time, Bloodshot, I Still Believe, and The Hunt opened to $1.2 million, $780K, and $435K, respectively.

New Mutants‘ Thursday performance also registered ahead of other horror-thriller pics released in early 2020, such as The Turning ($425K), Gretel and Hansel ($475K), and Brahms: The Boy 2 ($375K). Compared to summer genre films, the X-Men spin-off came in north of last August’s 47 Meters Down: Uncaged ($500K).

More updates to follow throughout the weekend. Check out our earlier Weekend Forecast here.