Tokyo Theatres Company, Inc.’s Theatre Shinjuku Installs SAT-4K Severtson Cinema Screen

Image courtesy: Severtson Screens

As part of an overall audio and video revitalization of the famed Tokyo cinema, Tokyo Theatres Company, Inc.’s Theatre Shinjuku recently installed a 14ft. x 30.5ft. Severtson SAT-4K projection screen.

Besides the Severtson screen, the 218-seat Theatre Shinjuku now incorporates the “odessa” sound system. In an effort to provide an even greater audio experience, the theatre also utilizes custom package designed speakers and a QSC processor/amplifier.

“Our SAT-4K has received tremendous accolades over the years, and we are proud to build upon its success with the next generation which features an even finer weave and whiter material that makes the viewing image even better than before,” Severtson Corp. President and CEO Toby Severtson said in a press release. “Made in the USA, the SAT-4K’s acoustic abilities are not hampered by the finer weave, and we can now also seam SAT-4K for larger cinema screens to virtually limitless sizes. It is the ideal screen for Theatre Shinjuku’s revitalization, and we are proud to work with Xebex on this tremendous project.”