Top Gun: Maverick Reaches $1B Globally This Weekend

Photo Credits: Paramount Pictures & Claudio Miranda ("Top Gun: Maverick")

Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick surpassed $1B on the global box office this weekend.

That makes it the only 2022 film to do so thus far, and only the second such film of the pandemic era alongside December 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Maverick has earned $520.8M domestically and $484.7M overseas. That means domestic has comprised 51.8% of its global earnings to date, a rare feat among $1B grossers — only Black Panther (also 52%), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (50.4%), and The Dark Knight (53.2%) did the same.

Top overseas markets to date include:

U.K. ($78.7M)

Japan ($51.1M)

Australia ($45.5M)

France ($39.1M)

Germany ($23.3M)

Brazil ($17.9M)

Taiwan ($16.5M)

South Korea ($12.9M after opening there just this past weekend)

Saudi Arabia ($12.8M)

Mexico ($12.8M)

Italy ($10.9M)

Hong Kong ($10.8M)

Notably, the film has not been released in China.

Domestically, the Maverick is the highest-grossing film of 2022 so far, despite opening lower than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Batman, and Jurassic World: Dominion.

It debuted with the #40 opening weekend of all time, but its true box office potential was revealed in its staying power, based on superb word of mouth: notching the #8 second weekend of all time, the #10 third weekend, and #3 fourth weekend.

Just this past frame, it captured the #4 fifth weekend, behind only American Sniper ($64.6M), Avatar ($42.7M), and Titanic ($30.0M).

“It’s rare to get the special kind of alchemy that creates a true event film, and we have been absolutely blown away by the global response to Top Gun: Maverick,” Paramount’s President and CEO Brian Robbins said in a press release. “Thank you to the incomparable Tom Cruise, our visionary filmmakers and talented cast, and our amazing marketing and distribution teams, for delivering an absolutely perfect movie and theatrical experience for audiences around the world.”