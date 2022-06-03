Top Gun: Maverick Reaches $185M Overseas

Photo Credits: Paramount Pictures & Claudio Miranda ("Top Gun: Maverick")

Paramount’s action sequel Top Gun: Maverick has now surpassed the 1986 original’s $176M overseas total, with $185M so far.

Top markets to date include the U.K. ($35.4M), France ($15.7M), Australia ($15.2M), Japan ($15.2M), Germany ($9.0M), Brazil ($7.0M), Mexico ($6.1M), and Italy ($6.1M).

The film has no set release date in China.

Along with a $191.1M domestic total, that brings the film’s global total to $376.1M. That’s also slightly above the original film’s global total at $356M.

This past weekend, the film opened globally with a $248M worldwide bow in 62 markets, led by $126.7M domestically (or $160.5M if including the holiday Monday of Memorial Day).