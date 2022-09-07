Top Gun: Maverick Becomes 5th Highest Grossing Domestic Film of All Time

Courtesy Paramount Pictures

Over the Labor Day weekend, Top Gun: Maverick surpassed $700M million at domestic box office, passing 2018’s Black Panther to become the 5th highest grossing domestic release of all time. This also gives the film the distinction of becoming the first to hit No. 1 at the domestic box office for both the Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays. As of the close of the 4-day holiday weekend, Top Gun: Maverick has grossed $701.2M at the domestic box office and weekend estimates placed the international cume at $740.4M, for a worldwide gross to-date of over $1.44 billion. Though overall Labor Day weekend results were lower than in 2021, Saturday ranked as the year’s best day for cinema attendance. More than 3,000 theaters celebrated National Cinema Day, allowing moviegoers access to heavily discounted $3 tickets, including premium large format auditoriums. The celebration generated an estimated 8.1M moviegoers in a single day. While maintaining a robust theatrical run, Top Gun: Maverick also made its home entertainment debut August 23rd and has already broken records there to become the number 1 best-selling digital sell-through title ever in the U.S. its first week of release.



“It’s without a doubt, that Top Gun: Maverick is a true cultural touchstone embodying the power of the cinematic experience,” said Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures. “As we celebrate this enormous achievement and the film’s massive impact, we want to extend our gratitude to Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, Paramount’s marketing and distribution teams, and the legions of both new and longtime Top Gun fans who keep turning out to enjoy this remarkable movie.”