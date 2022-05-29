Top Gun: Maverick Soars to $248M Global Opening Weekend – Full Overseas Box Office Report

Top Gun: Maverick soared to a $248 million global opening weekend, setting a record for the highest-grossing film during Memorial Day weekend in the domestic market and becoming the biggest launch of a Tom Cruise movie at the box office.
The North American market made up half of the worldwide debut with a $124 million bow while 62 overseas markets combined to earn the same figure across more than 25 thousand screens, the widest overseas release in Paramount’s history. Paramount is estimating the film to hit $151 million domestically by the end of the four-day holiday weekend in the North American market.
Paramount focused on a global marketing campaign for the film’s launch, bringing Top Gun back into the culture over 35 years after the release of the original. The studio activated innovative digital signage campaigns across several major cities, including a Top Gun: Maverick branded takeover of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. The studio hosted several high-profile premiere screenings of the film, including a first-look at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and premiere events in San Diego, Mexico City, Cannes, London, and Japan.
The strategy paid off with a $124 million international debut that is 28% ahead of 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, making Top Gun: Maverick the highest-grossing opener of Tom Cruise’s career. For Paramount, Top Gun: Maverick is the studio’s second-highest live-action global opening weekend of all-time behind 2014’s Transformers: Age of Extinction.
The United Kingdom led all overseas markets with a $19.4 million bow from 735 locations, more than twice the amount earned by Mission: Impossible – Fallout, representing the biggest opening weekend for a Tom Cruise film and the biggest live action Paramount title. France came in at $11.7 million from 790 locations, topping both No Time To Die ($9.6M) and Mission: Impossible – Fallout ($8.6M). Australia rounds out the film’s top three overseas markets, each of them grossing north of $10 million, with a $10.7 million take from 343 screens—also ahead of No Time To Die ($8.2M) and Mission: Impossible – Fallout ($4.6M).
The rest of the overseas landscape continues that trend, with Top Gun: Maverick giving Tom Cruise his best opening weekend in 32 markets and becoming Paramount’s top live action debut in 18 markets.
Top Gun: Maverick’s best performing overseas markets, as provided to the press by Paramount Pictures, are included below:
UK & Ireland | $19.4M / 735 Screens
France | $11.7M / 790 Screens
Australia | $10.7M 343 Screens
Japan | $9.7M / 381 Screens
Germany | $6.5M / 701 Screens
Brazil | $5.3M / 706 Screens
Mexico | $4.6M / 909 Screens
Italy | $4M / 554 Screens
Hong Kong | $2.9M / 57 Screens
Taiwan | $2.7M / 97 Screens
Netherlands | $2.4M / 134 Screens
Sweden | $2.2M / 158 Screens
Indonesia | $2.2M / 393 Screens
Spain | $2.1M / 406 Screens
Norway | $2M / 180 Screens
India | $2M / 1,425 Screens
United Arab Emirates | $2M / 65 Screens
Belgium | $1.7M / 86 Screens
Switzerland | $1.6M / 125 Screens
Malaysia | $1.5M / 145 Screens
New Zealand | $1.4M / 123 Screens
Singapore | $1.3M / 37 Screens
Thailand | $1.2M / 253 Screens
Poland | $1.2M / 226 Screens
Argentina | $1.2M / 228 Screens
Austria | $1.2M / 82 Screens
Panama | $1.1M / 156 Screens
Finland | $1.1M / 134 Screens
Colombia | $840k / 214 Screens
Portugal | $770k / 76 Screens
Philippines | $765k / 163 Screens
