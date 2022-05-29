Top Gun: Maverick Soars to $248M Global Opening Weekend – Full Overseas Box Office Report

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Credit: Scott Garfield. © 2019 Paramount Pictures Corporation. All rights reserved.

Top Gun: Maverick soared to a $248 million global opening weekend, setting a record for the highest-grossing film during Memorial Day weekend in the domestic market and becoming the biggest launch of a Tom Cruise movie at the box office.

The North American market made up half of the worldwide debut with a $124 million bow while 62 overseas markets combined to earn the same figure across more than 25 thousand screens, the widest overseas release in Paramount’s history. Paramount is estimating the film to hit $151 million domestically by the end of the four-day holiday weekend in the North American market.

Paramount focused on a global marketing campaign for the film’s launch, bringing Top Gun back into the culture over 35 years after the release of the original. The studio activated innovative digital signage campaigns across several major cities, including a Top Gun: Maverick branded takeover of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. The studio hosted several high-profile premiere screenings of the film, including a first-look at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and premiere events in San Diego, Mexico City, Cannes, London, and Japan.

The strategy paid off with a $124 million international debut that is 28% ahead of 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, making Top Gun: Maverick the highest-grossing opener of Tom Cruise’s career. For Paramount, Top Gun: Maverick is the studio’s second-highest live-action global opening weekend of all-time behind 2014’s Transformers: Age of Extinction.

The United Kingdom led all overseas markets with a $19.4 million bow from 735 locations, more than twice the amount earned by Mission: Impossible – Fallout, representing the biggest opening weekend for a Tom Cruise film and the biggest live action Paramount title. France came in at $11.7 million from 790 locations, topping both No Time To Die ($9.6M) and Mission: Impossible – Fallout ($8.6M). Australia rounds out the film’s top three overseas markets, each of them grossing north of $10 million, with a $10.7 million take from 343 screens—also ahead of No Time To Die ($8.2M) and Mission: Impossible – Fallout ($4.6M).

The rest of the overseas landscape continues that trend, with Top Gun: Maverick giving Tom Cruise his best opening weekend in 32 markets and becoming Paramount’s top live action debut in 18 markets.

Top Gun: Maverick’s best performing overseas markets, as provided to the press by Paramount Pictures, are included below:

UK & Ireland | $19.4M / 735 Screens

France | $11.7M / 790 Screens

Australia | $10.7M 343 Screens

Japan | $9.7M / 381 Screens

Germany | $6.5M / 701 Screens

Brazil | $5.3M / 706 Screens

Mexico | $4.6M / 909 Screens

Italy | $4M / 554 Screens

Hong Kong | $2.9M / 57 Screens

Taiwan | $2.7M / 97 Screens

Netherlands | $2.4M / 134 Screens

Sweden | $2.2M / 158 Screens

Indonesia | $2.2M / 393 Screens

Spain | $2.1M / 406 Screens

Norway | $2M / 180 Screens

India | $2M / 1,425 Screens

United Arab Emirates | $2M / 65 Screens

Belgium | $1.7M / 86 Screens

Switzerland | $1.6M / 125 Screens

Malaysia | $1.5M / 145 Screens

New Zealand | $1.4M / 123 Screens

Singapore | $1.3M / 37 Screens

Thailand | $1.2M / 253 Screens

Poland | $1.2M / 226 Screens

Argentina | $1.2M / 228 Screens

Austria | $1.2M / 82 Screens

Panama | $1.1M / 156 Screens

Finland | $1.1M / 134 Screens

Colombia | $840k / 214 Screens

Portugal | $770k / 76 Screens

Philippines | $765k / 163 Screens