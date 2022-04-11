Paramount to Screen Top Gun: Maverick at CinemaCon 2022

Credit: Scott Garfield. © 2019 Paramount Pictures Corporation.

A month before its May 27 domestic release, Paramount will preview the long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick at an industry screening the final day of CinemaCon on Thursday, April 28.

A lunch program following the screening will feature director Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion, TRON: Legacy), Paramount’s CEO and President Brian Robbins, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and actor Glen Powell. Powell plays Hangman, a pilot and son of Val Kilmer’s character Iceman from 1986’s original Top Gun.

Paramount previously screened the first 13 minutes of Top Gun: Maverick at CinemaCon 2021, held that year in August.

1986’s original film starring Tom Cruise earned $176.7M domestic to become the highest-earning film of the year.