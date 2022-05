Photo Credits: Paramount Pictures & Claudio Miranda ("Top Gun: Maverick")

Top Gun Maverick took off in its domestic previews with a $19.26 million haul, the highest grossing preview in Paramount Pictures’ history and the highest grossing Memorial Day preview in history.

The strong start includes a series of one-time event screenings across multiple circuits on Tuesday along with Thursday’s early run of showtimes. The film opens in 4,735 locations on Friday and has the potential to become Tom Cruise’s first $100 million domestic opener.