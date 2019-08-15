Toy Story 4 Crosses $1B Worldwide

Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 4 has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, the studio announced Wednesday. That makes it the fourth Pixar film to reach the benchmark after Toy Story 3, Finding Dory and Incredibles 2. It is also Disney’s fifth $1 billion release this year following Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Captain Marvel and Aladdin.

Opening on June 20, Toy Story 4 debuted to $120.9 million in North America, where it has so far grossed $421.8 million. Its international release has brought in an additional $579.9 million, bringing its global total to an estimated $1.0017 billion to date. Its biggest overseas markets include Japan ($76.5 million), the U.K. ($75.2 million) and Mexico ($71.8 million). It opens in Germany today.

In addition to the Disney titles mentioned above, Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home also recently crossed the $1 billion threshold worldwide.