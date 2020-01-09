Trafalgar Releasing Leads Global Event Cinema Distribution In 2019

Official poster for BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE

PRESS RELEASE

Trafalgar Releasing has proven the global appetite for event cinema once again with a record-breaking 2019, dominated by success in the music and arts categories.

The company’s continued expansion included distribution to more than 120 countries (a 13% increase from 2018), over 8,300 cinemas (46% increase from 2018), and 73 releases, as well as expanded teams in the U.S. & U.K.

Trafalgar Releasing also acquired competitor More2Screen, whose 2019 releases include 42nd Street – The Musical and Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake. For the second year in a row, Trafalgar Releasing broke the global box office record for event cinema with Bring the Soul: The Movie, the third movie from the Korean pop band BTS. Bring the Soul also saw the widest ever event cinema release.

In addition, Trafalgar Releasing globally distributed new films from renowned artists including Gorillaz, The Cure, Depeche Mode, Roger Waters, Metallica, Shakira, and Slayer.

The company was also involved in regional distribution of a number of music projects focused predominantly in the U.S., including the 9th Annual Meet-Up at the Movies from the Grateful Dead, 311: Enlarged to Show Detail 3, Rush: Cinema Strangiato, and Between Me and MyMind.

The company’s collaborations with some of the world’s most important institutions–including the Royal Opera House, the Metropolitan Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Bolshoi Ballet, and Glyndebourne Opera–continued.

The Screen Awards presented Trafalgar with Event Cinema Campaign of the Year for The King and I: From the London Palladium, a collaboration with parent company Trafalgar Entertainment, who co-produced the show. This win highlights the work from the Trafalgar Releasing marketing team and the innovative campaigns that are deployed for each release.

Says Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing: “We look forward to continuing to explore the possibilities around event cinema, bringing audiences around the world together to enjoy unique moments on the big screen.”

Top performing Trafalgar Releasing titles globally

(Based on 64 new releases in 2019)

Bring the Soul: The Movie (BTS) – $24.3m* Metallica & San Francisco Symphony: S&M2 – $6m Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest – $4.6m Roger Waters Us + Them – $3.4m Royal Opera House – La Forza del Destino – $1.5m** Royal Opera House – La Traviata – $1.2m** The Music Center presents Joni ’75 – A Birthday Celebration – $1m Gorillaz: Reject False Icons – $1m The Cure – Anniversary: 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London – $960,000 Between Me and My Mind – $900,808

Key 2019 Stats: