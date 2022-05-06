Traumpalast and IMAX Leonberg to Receive ICTA Presentation Excellence Award at German Cinema Convention Kino 2022

Image courtesy: Traumpalast and IMAX Leonberg / International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA)

Traumpalast and IMAX Leonberg will receive the International Cinema Technology Association’s (ICTA) new award, the ICTA Presentation Excellence Award, at German cinema convention Kino 2022.

The inaugural winners will be Heinz Lochmann and Marius Lochmann, the owners and operators of the cinema.

The prize honors cinema operators in Germany who embrace innovation and cinema technology. Traumpalast and IMAX Leonberg includes BedCinema, an auditorium featuring 20 beds instead of traditional seating, and another auditorium featuring the largest IMAX screen in the world at 69 feet high by 125 feet wide.

BedCinema. Image courtesy: Traumpalast and IMAX Leonberg / International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA)

The award will be presented on Wednesday, May 18 at the convention in Baden-Baden, Germany. This year’s winning cinema was selected among 15 other nominees.

“When during the pandemic our entire industry came to a standstill, Traumpalast and IMAX Leonberg made very positive international headlines: the biggest IMAX screen in the world, their innovative BedCinema [offering], an integrated bowling center, and a high-end restaurant meet the increasingly diverse and sophisticated demands of patrons,” ICTA’s European Director Jan Runge said in a statement.

“The family-run Traumpalast group is known for its attention to detail and for developing individual concepts for each auditorium and each of their sites,” Runge continued. “Heinz and Marius Lochmann thereby embody the values of ‘showmanship,’ which we were so keen to celebrate with this new award.”

“We are very honored to receive this award,” Heinz and Marius Lochmann added. “Our ambition has always been to operate state-of-the-art cinema technology and to provide our patrons with an unforgettable experience and a feel-good atmosphere. The biggest IMAX screen in the world, our BedCinema offer, individually designed auditoriums, and the innovative bowling center BOWL & CO. deliver ultimate recreational fun. We are very happy that our efforts have been recognized and honored. Thanks to the ICTA for this amazing award.”