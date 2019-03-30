Trinnov Unveils Ovation2 Cinema Processor at CinemaCon

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, France, March 30th, 2019– Trinnov will be unveiling the Ovation2 at CinemaCon 2019 in booth 2419a, in partnership with Moving Image Technologies. An active demonstration will also take place in Milano #1 suite theater, in partnership with Christie®. The Ovation2 retains all the significant benefits of its predecessor while introducing further enhancements in terms of calibration, integration and operation.

Tactile Screens

Trinnov redesigned the front panel around 2 touch screens, offering cinema technicians and integrators much better ergonomy and a more modern user experience.

Digital & Analog Outputs

The new Ovation 16/16 version adds up to 16 channels AES outputs mirroring its analog outputs. With this feature, users will be able to use an amplifier with digital inputs as well as analog inputs.

Step by step «Wizard»

A new step by step wizard is now available allowing for much broader configuration choices over an intuitive guided process. Connection to the Ovation has been improved with a web interface as well as the VNC client, no external software needed.

Re-designed power supply

At the heart of Ovation2, is a new power supply designed with the highest requirements in mind to offer better overall performance and stability in compliance with the world’s most demanding specs and certifications.

Technical Specifications

• Up to 16 channel digital AES inputs on DB-25 / RJ-45

• 8 channel analog balanced audio inputs on DB-25

• Up to 16 channel digital AES outputs on DB-25

• Up to 24 channel analog balanced audio outputs on DB-25

• 5 SPDIF inputs on 2x BNC, 2x RCA & optical TosLink

• Featuring Trinnov mono, bi, tri, or quad amp and crossover optimization

• Automation by network or RS232

• Optional: Dolby Digital decoder, DTS Digital decoder, and upmixer

• Rack: 19’’ / width: 482.6 mm / length: 440.0 mm / height: 88.9mm

Meet Trinnov at booth 2419a with the presence of Arnaud Laborie (CEO), Arnaud Destinay (Sales Director), Michael Babb (International Sales Manager), Joseph Chen (Sales Manager Asia) and Benoit Munoz (Marketing Manager) and experience the Optimizer technology in the Christie Milano theater.