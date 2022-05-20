Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience #2 at North American Box Office Thursday, Earns Day’s Best Per-Screen Average Among Wide Releases

Image courtesy: Trafalgar Releasing. Photo credit: Mason Castillo.

Trafalgar Releasing’s event cinema release and concert film Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience debuted Thursday with an $875K+ domestic gross, good for runner-up of the day behind only Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Playing in 763 theaters, Pilots earned a $1,149 per-screen average, the best of any wide release currently playing in theaters.

The film also earned around $1.56M globally.

Originally intended to be a one-day-only event, the film has added additional screenings globally this Sunday, May 22 by popular demand. Showtimes and ticket information can be found at http://www.twentyonepilots.film/

The pop-rock duo band Twenty One Pilots consists of singer Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun, who have earned three Billboard Hot 100 top-10 singles: Stressed Out reached #2 in 2015, Heathens reached #2 in 2016, and Ride reached #5 that same year.

They’ve also earned three Billboard top-10 albums: Blurryface reached #1 in 2015, Trench reached #2 in 2018, and Scaled and Icy reached #3 in 2021.