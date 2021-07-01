UNIC Announces 5th Edition of Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme

Image Courtesy of UNIC

International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), the European cinema trade grouping, launched the fifth edition of its Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme on Wednesday (June 30).

The 12-month mentoring program for women in cinema exhibition will see 11 female cinema professional receive one-to-one career advice and networking opportunities with women executives across the cinema landscape.

The Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme was designed to address the gender imbalance at senior levels of the theatrical exhibition industry.

“This year, we received a record number of applications and the selection process was a challenge!” said UNIC CEO Laura Houlgatte in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome a fantastic group of mentors and mentees for the fifth edition – the biggest to date. We are honoured that the programme is expanding into new territories and bringing more diverse profiles to our community. We also want to thank the graduating cohort for their dedication, ambition and hard work in what has been a very challenging year.”

See below for the full list of mentors and mentees for the 2021-22 program, which represents 19 countries and 22 companies. More information can be found on the UNIC website.

Mentors:

Greta Bisetto-Donelan, Global Director of Content Distribution, GENERATION MEDIA

Nuria Bronfman, Executive Director, Movie Theatre Association of Canada

Seneit Debese, Founder & CEO, Greta & Starks

Kassandra Dommisse-Reebergen, Country Manager Operations, Kinepolis The Netherlands

Daniela Elstner, Executive Director, UniFrance Film International

Yit-Ching Lee, Vice President EMEA, Paramount Pictures

Hannele Marjavaara, Cinema Manager, Kino Tapiola, Espoo, Finland

Funmilayo Marian Onuma, Country Manager, Silverbird Cinemas, Ghana

Zvjezdana Pavić, Director of Finance and Accounting, Blitz-CineStar

Bettina Schmidt, Head of Operations Cinema, blue Entertainment, Switzerland

Inés Trementino, Operations Director, Cinépolis Argentina

Mentees:

Nevena Brašanac, Booking & Exhibition Manager, CINEPLEXX INTERNATIONAL, Serbia

Nisha Denton, Head of Screen Content, CinemaxX, Germany

Patricia Edeline F. Antunes, COO and Booking Manager, Sociedad Cinematográfica de Centros Comerciales, SA, Spain

Elisabetta Hoch, General Manager, UCI Cinemas Bicocca Milan, Italy

Natalia Mackiewicz, Cinema Programmer, Kinokawiarnia Stacja Falenica, Poland

Chloe Monteiro, Account Manager, EMEA, Movio

Boglárka Nagy, General Delegate, International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas (CICAE)

Charlotte F. Neumann, Senior Film Booking Manager, ODEON Kino Norway

Ogbonna Nkemakolam Chizoma, Business & Operations Manager, Filmhouse Cinema, Nigeria

Becky Tobin, Regional Manager, Curzon, UK

Julia Vinokurova, Operations Management Consultant EMEAR, RealD