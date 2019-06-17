UNIC’s Annual Report Highlights Key Trends in the European Market

PRESS RELEASE

CineEurope 2019, Barcelona: 17 June 2019 – The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), the European cinema trade grouping, has today published its Annual Report, examining key cinema trends across the 38 territories represented by the association, accounting for 1.29 billion admissions and €8.1 billion in box office revenues in 2018 – close to a quarter of the global theatrical market for films. The report – available both in print and online – provides an in-depth look at recent developments in Europe’s thriving cinema-going industry. 2018 marked the fourth consecutive year that cinemas across the region welcomed over 1.25 billion admissions, despite a slight dip of 3.4 per cent from the recordbreaking results from the previous year. This equates to close to €8.1 billion at the box office, reiterating the continued cultural, social and economic importance of cinemagoing for Europe today and its key position on the global stage. The above-mentioned figures reflect continued investment by operators across the region in delivering the highest-quality, most immersive cinema experience possible, extending far beyond screening rooms themselves. Europe’s exciting and varied cinema community not only mirrors its broader, diverse cultural landscape, but also responds to strong audience demand for as broad a range of film content as possible. In particular light of the recent European elections, the report also details key developments across the legislative spectrum in the form of a number of public policy issues that affect cinema operators, whilst also setting out the association’s advocacy activities to ensure that cinemas’ place at the centre of policy efforts towards further prosperity for the entire European film industry is safeguarded. Many of the trends examined in the report will also be discussed during the week at CineEurope, UNIC’s official convention and Europe’s premier gathering of cinema exhibition professionals from the region and beyond.

The 2019 UNIC Annual Report is available online here.