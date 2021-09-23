Unique X Acquires Diagonalfilm’s Content Delivery Services

Images Courtesy of UniqueX/Diagonalfilm

Cinema software and content solutions provide Unique X has acquired the content delivery services of Diagonalfilm, the Switzerland-based theatrical content services company.

Under the deal, Diagonalfilm will retain its mastering and localization services, while Unique X will acquire the company’s digital cinema package content delivery network and KDM services. Diagonalfilm has delivered content on behalf of the Swiss distribution market for a decade, servicing 225 theaters representing 461 screens in the territory.

A press release notes that Unique X boasts dedicated personnel in Switzerland and “will ensure that Swiss & International Film Distributors enjoy the same great service they’ve always enjoyed” from Diagonalfilm while also benefitting from Unique X’s “market-leading innovation and service.” The companies will continue working together to service the Swiss distributor market, “while improving efficiency and automation through the Unique X technology platform.”

The new partnership will bring Unique X’s software solutions to Swiss cinemas, including its TMS solution Rosetta Bridge, the trailer planning and reporting tool Smart Trailering, and Basekey, “for the automated delivery of all KDM’s directly to screens.” It will also give content owners and cinemas the opportunity to connect to the event cinema open IP streaming platform Rosetta Live in the Swiss market.

“We have long admired the performance and reputation of Diagonal and recognise the importance of the Swiss market in servicing Hollywood and Swiss Independent film distributors,” said Unique X CEO Roger Harris. “It will also provide a catalyst to expand the opportunity for both distributors and exhibitors to benefit from Unique’s full product portfolio.”

Thomas Jörg, owner and founder of Diagonalfilm, added, “I’m thrilled to further strengthen the Swiss cinema ecosystem together with our friends from Unique X.”