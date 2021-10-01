Unique X Launches Book The Cinema, a Consumer Platform to Book Private Screenings in the U.K.

Cinema software and content delivery company Unique X is launching its first consumer-facing product, which will give moviegoers the ability to instantly book exclusive private screenings, it was announced today.

The platform, called Book The Cinema, is launching in the U.K. with the AMC Entertainment-owned Odeon Cinemas Group, the largest cinema operator in Europe. Through the Book The Cinema website, users can book a private screening at an Odeon theater, along with food and beverages. In addition, they’ll be able to upload their own photographs and videos to create personalized messages for their guests to be projected onscreen prior to the start of the movie.

Book The Cinema will offer new releases and hundreds of “library” titles for users to choose from. Upon selecting a film, users will receive immediate confirmation of the booking.

All exhibitors in the U.K. and Ireland are now invited to sign up to Book the Cinema, which is billed in a press release as “the world’s first turnkey private screening solution for cinema that integrates DCP delivery, KDM generation, pre-show scheduling and concession purchasing in a single package.”

Unique X CEO Roger Harris said in a statement, “We are delighted to confirm the launch of our first consumer product in the UK which we are confident will capture market share for birthday and special events and provide Odeon cinema-goers with the ability to exclusively see the film of their choice with friends and family through our state of the art Book the Cinema platform.”

Added Odeon CCO Chris Bates, “We are excited to be the first to partner with Unique X on Book the Cinema as we believe there is currently strong unfulfilled demand for private screen hires for special occasions, and Book the Cinema can help us reach that market with a slick customer experience.”