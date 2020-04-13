Upcoming Theatrical Exhibition Industry Webinars [Updated 4/13]

Open lines of communication between the members of the global film exhibition industry have never been more important. To that end, Boxoffice Pro will be maintaining an updated list of webinars (including our own LIVE Sessions). The list below will be added to as new sessions are announced.
Tuesday, April 14
8 AM PT / 11 AM ET
Boxoffice Pro LIVE Sessions, Featuring:
Phil Clapp, President, UNIC
Laura Houlgatte-Abbott, CEO, UNIC
Jaime Tarrazon, VP, UNIC
Tuesday, April 14
9.30 AM PT / 12.30 PM ET
ComScore Open Forum LATAM, Featuring:
Xochitl Pastor, Director LatAm, Gower Street
Andre Sala, VP LatAm, Sony Pictures
Adrian Ortiz, CEO, Lumiere Films Cinemas
Luis B. Vargas, VP LatAm, ComScore Movies
Wednesday, April 15
11.25 AM PT / 2.25 PM ET
Cinema In Flux, Featuring:
Melissa Boudreau, CMO, Emagine Entertainment
Rian Kirkman, VP Marketing, Studio Movie Grill
Karen Melton, VP Marketing, Malco Theatres
Ken Thewes, CMO, Regal Cinemas
Wednesday, April 15
6.30 AM PT / 9.30 PM ET
ComScore Open Forum UK & Ireland, Featuring:
David Sin, Head of Development, Independent Cinema Office
Phil Clapp, CEO, UKCA
Mark Hirzberger-Taylor, CEO, Park Circus Group
Robert Mitchell, Director of Theatrical Insights, Gower Street
Thursday, April 16
9 AM PT / 12 PM ET
CJ Cinema Summit
TBD
