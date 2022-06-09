Ushio and Cine Project Launch Cannes Film Festival Contest

Courtesy of Cine Project

Ushio has launched a contest in cooperation with Cine Project. The grand prize is a 3-day trip to Cannes for the film festival. Corporate customers are eligible to participate by purchasing xenon lamps from Cine Project, with customers receiving one ticket per lamp purchase. The winners will be announced at Germany’s KINO Baden-Baden in 2023. All 3-day trip prizes include flights, accommodations, and meals. The competition takes place from June 1st 2022 to March 31th 2023.

“We are delighted about this campaign together with Ushio. Existing and future customers have the opportunity to win a three-day trip for two to the Festival de Cannes. Three more trips, each for two people, take the winners to the metropolis of Amsterdam. Furthermore, five Ushio xenon lamps for cinema projectors will be raffled off.” says Marcel Kober, head of legal at Cine Project Group.