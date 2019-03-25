Vista Cinema and Veezi Approve Olea for Self-Service Kiosks

PRESS RELEASE —

Los Angeles, Calif. March 25, 2019 – Vista Entertainment Solutions Ltd (‘Vista Cinema’), the leading provider of cinema management software for global cinema exhibition, and Veezi, Vista’s SaaS cinema management solution for Independent Cinemas, have approved Olea Kiosks (‘Olea’), to support Vista with self-service kiosk hardware. Since May 2018 Vista has been deploying Olea kiosks bundled with Vista’s industry-best kiosk software solution as a prelude to this announcement timed for CinemaCon 2019.

Throughout 2018 Vista assessed Olea on behalf of its customers. This included testing the durability of the hardware, its ability to integrate with Vista’s platform, and accommodate the varying needs of theatre sizes. During this time Olea won the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award, which ranks industry participants by value in terms of price, product performance, service, and brand loyalty.

Vista has begun offering several models from Olea to make kiosk deployments easier for its customers. All models can be used for Ticketing and Food & Beverage purchases with the Vista Kiosk software application. Each Kiosk model can be ordered in different colors, screen sizes, and with custom branding. A mix of 15” to 55” screen sizes are available on varying models suitable for countertop, wall mount, or freestanding applications. All kiosks are designed to be ADA Compliant and to UL standards. The line-up also includes Olea’s industry-leading outdoor kiosk.

Vista Kiosk – Vista’s flagship kiosk software product, allows users to order Food and Beverage items, as well as purchase tickets. The user can decide at the time of ordering to pick up their food at the counter or have it delivered directly to their seat.

When the kiosk is dormant, rolling promotions of the exhibitor’s choice may be displayed. The kiosks also support cross-site sales; if Location A is sold out, rather than reverting to a competitor, users can purchase tickets for other locations from the same (Location A) kiosk.

The customers of today demand convenience, and an omnichannel approach to interacting with them is key to ensure they come back. Kiosks not only provide a comfortable way for users to make their preferred purchases, their usage is known to increase average transaction levels. Kiosks also allow theatres to redistribute their staff to enable more mobility around the theatre and carry out more impactful tasks.

Tess Manchester, President, Vista USA based in Los Angeles, is delighted at the successful outcome of the 2018 collaboration between Vista Cinema and Olea. “To discover a hardware vendor with the functional and design standards of Olea – not to mention the enormous respect they obviously have for their cinema exhibition customers – provides an additional avenue for Vista Cinema to add value to those same customers. Everyone wins – and in this instance – especially the moviegoer.”

Visit Olea Kiosks at booth 2805A and Vista Group at booth 513F at CinemaCon 2019 to experience a live demo of the Vista Kiosk and Olea combination.